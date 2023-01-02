Reef Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.97 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Reef has a total market cap of $49.09 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,022,813,842 coins and its circulating supply is 21,022,885,788 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

