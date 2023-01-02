ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $6,560.82 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00423253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00031658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

