ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $5,427.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00424686 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00031404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

