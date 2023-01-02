Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,810. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. Rambus has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

