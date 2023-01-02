Radicle (RAD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.70 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00008984 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $73.36 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
