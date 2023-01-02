Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.77 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Qtum has a market cap of $198.99 million and approximately $26.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00011387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,477,860 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

