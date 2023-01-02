PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.65-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $70.59 on Monday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at PVH

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after buying an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PVH by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.