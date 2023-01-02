PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGTY opened at $8.35 on Monday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

