PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGTY opened at $8.35 on Monday. PT Semen Indonesia has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
