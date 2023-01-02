ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.74. 11,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $56.87.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.