Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,408,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter worth $670,000.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. 6,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,602. Principal Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.293 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

