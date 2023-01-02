Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Down 28.4% in December

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prenetics Global stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Prenetics Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of PRE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,858. Prenetics Global has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global ( NASDAQ:PRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

