Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Ponce Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 57,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Ponce Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Ponce Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

