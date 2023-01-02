Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $133.46 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $133.46 million and $1.49 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14168446 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $834,439.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

