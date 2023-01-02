PlayDapp Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $72.90 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

