PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

NYSE PJT opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

