Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 159,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 238,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

