Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $735.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNXGF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 670 ($8.09) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.51) to GBX 790 ($9.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

PNXGF opened at $7.59 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

