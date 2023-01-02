Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

WOOF stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

