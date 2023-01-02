Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.6 %
WOOF stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness
In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
