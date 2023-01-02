Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Up 21.2% in December

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PWP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.80. 196,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.80. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.38 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $7,756,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 225.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 543,075 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 964.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,259,000 after buying an additional 468,849 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

