Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Peraso Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Peraso stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,851. Peraso has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peraso will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Peraso in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

