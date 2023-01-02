Peel Hunt Cuts Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target to GBX 25

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

