Peel Hunt Cuts Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target to GBX 25

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pantheon Resources (PTHRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.