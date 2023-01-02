PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Financial Analysis

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and PagSeguro Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.50 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A PagSeguro Digital $1.94 billion 1.49 $216.08 million $0.80 10.93

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HeartCore Enterprises and PagSeguro Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 1 6 9 0 2.50

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 112.39%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77% PagSeguro Digital 9.57% 18.02% 5.37%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats HeartCore Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, and POS app; and operates an online platform that facilitates peer-to-peer lending. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.