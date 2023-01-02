PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $98.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,528. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84.

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

