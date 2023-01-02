Oxen Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $156,192.33 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00448942 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00886440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00096548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00595085 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00253198 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,346,438 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

