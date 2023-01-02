Oxen Price Hits $0.16 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $163,145.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,613.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00426070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021195 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00894721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00582870 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00248564 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,332,816 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

