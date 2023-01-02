Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 87,311 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

