Orgel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,892 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 123,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.82.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

