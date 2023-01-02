Orgel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 873.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,896 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.52. The stock had a trading volume of 225,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

