Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $120.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9,635.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,159 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $120,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 432,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,296. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

