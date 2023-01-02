Orchid (OXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.64 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $47.46 million and $1.64 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06711342 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $919,879.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.