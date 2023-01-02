OpenBlox (OBX) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $418,434.27 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

