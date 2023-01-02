Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

