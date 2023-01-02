Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0350 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $200.53 million and $7.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.87 or 0.07218603 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007654 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

