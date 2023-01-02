NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NuZee Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NUZE stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,366. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. NuZee has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $154.35.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

