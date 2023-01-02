NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NuCana Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NuCana stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.32.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NuCana
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuCana (NCNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.