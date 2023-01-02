NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NuCana Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth $282,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

