NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.63. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DNOW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th.
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
