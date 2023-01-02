Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider Purchases A$51,147.77 in Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Rating) insider John Tarrant purchased 2,131,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,147.77 ($34,559.30).

John Tarrant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Norwood Systems alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, John Tarrant purchased 110,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,970.00 ($2,006.76).

On Friday, December 9th, John Tarrant purchased 1,500,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($24,324.32).

On Tuesday, December 6th, John Tarrant 1,500,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock.

On Thursday, December 1st, John Tarrant 2,000,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Tarrant acquired 196,287 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,925.74 ($2,652.53).

On Friday, November 4th, John Tarrant acquired 3,713 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$74.26 ($50.18).

On Friday, October 21st, John Tarrant acquired 327,670 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,225.73 ($4,206.57).

Norwood Systems Stock Performance

About Norwood Systems

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Norwood Systems Limited provides mobile voice, messaging, data, and cyber security services to consumers, enterprises, and carriers worldwide. The company offers World Voicemail, a visual voicemail app; SecondLine for business and personal communication from multiple numbers on a single phone; World Phone for putting a second phone and number on smartphone; World Message, an app-to-app messaging app; World Secure, a Wi-Fi security solution; and World Wi-Fi for finding and securely connecting to Wi-Fi hotspots; as well as Cognitive Voice services.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.