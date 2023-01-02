Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) Insider Purchases A$51,147.77 in Stock

Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR – Get Rating) insider John Tarrant purchased 2,131,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,147.77 ($34,559.30).
John Tarrant also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, John Tarrant purchased 110,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,970.00 ($2,006.76).
- On Friday, December 9th, John Tarrant purchased 1,500,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($24,324.32).
- On Tuesday, December 6th, John Tarrant 1,500,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock.
- On Thursday, December 1st, John Tarrant 2,000,000 shares of Norwood Systems stock.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, John Tarrant acquired 196,287 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,925.74 ($2,652.53).
- On Friday, November 4th, John Tarrant acquired 3,713 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$74.26 ($50.18).
- On Friday, October 21st, John Tarrant acquired 327,670 shares of Norwood Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$6,225.73 ($4,206.57).
Norwood Systems Stock Performance
About Norwood Systems
