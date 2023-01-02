North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $116.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.51.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.