Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 908,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 605.4 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDCVF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

