Newman & Schimel LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.81 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

