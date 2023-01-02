NEM (XEM) Price Up 0.6% This Week

NEM (XEM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. NEM has a market capitalization of $264.25 million and $5.12 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

