Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $5.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,569 shares of company stock valued at $223,371 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $424.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

