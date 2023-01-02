Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $5.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 13,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $48,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,776.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $39,609.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,837.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,569 shares of company stock valued at $223,371 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $424.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 477.85% and a negative return on equity of 81.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

