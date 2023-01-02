NEAR Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00007637 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $30.41 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00065079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023905 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.24464742 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $32,920,525.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

