nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$105.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.23 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. nCino has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $57.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,792 shares of company stock worth $486,128 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in nCino by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in nCino by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

