Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $141.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00114322 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00191471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036203 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,199,439 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

