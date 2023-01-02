National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

