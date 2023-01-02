NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $28.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSTG. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,690.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.94% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

