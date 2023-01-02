Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 15.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

