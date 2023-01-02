Moonriver Price Reaches $6.31 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.31 or 0.00037696 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $37.68 million and $1.54 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,612,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,972,292 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

