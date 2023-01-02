MOBLAND (SYNR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $231,807.97

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $231,807.97 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

